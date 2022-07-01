SAFR SCAN Wins 2022 Platinum Govies Award for Access Control – Biometrics

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

RealNetworks, Inc. is proud to announce that its recently introduced SAFR SCAN™ facial recognition reader is the recipient of the 2022 Platinum Govies Award for Access Control – Biometrics. The prestigious award was announced by Security Today April 26, 2022, honoring SAFR SCAN as being an outstanding product for government security applications.

SAFR SCAN was selected for the 2022 Platinum Govies Award for Access Control – Biometrics by an independent panel of judges from the security industry. Product entries were evaluated based on their features, innovation, user friendliness, interoperability, quality, design, market opportunity, technical advances, scalability, and impact in the security industry.

Manufactured in the USA, and fully TAA and NDAA compliant, SAFR SCAN is a touchless biometrics solution that provides much more secure, reliable and accurate operation than keycard-based systems, and is engineered for use in both indoor and outdoor applications. Designed for mainstream access control, workforce management and health safety applications, SAFR SCAN combines the latest identity management authentication technologies with advanced features and a highly competitive MSRP of $1,199.

“The pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide, but security manufacturers continued to work hard designing new security solutions for the government sector,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief, Security Today magazine and securitytoday.com. “This is truly a testament of dedication and vision to ensure the best products are available for government use. Manufacturers should be proud of their employees for providing the best solutions in these challenging times. We appreciate the opportunity to enhance the marketplace by honoring these award winners.”

Ideal for use as either a standalone or networked solution, SAFR SCAN delivers fast, frictionless throughput capable of authenticating up to 30 individuals per minute. To ensure personal privacy, all enrolled and scanned biometric data is fully encrypted and does not contain any visual imagery of individuals’ faces. For added physical security, SAFR SCAN features anti-spoofing technology employing 3D structured light and RGB to best ensure the liveness of the individual being authenticated.