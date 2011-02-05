S2 Security Announces S2 Mobile Security Professional App

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

S2 Security announced the release of S2 Mobile Security Professional, a security management app for smartphones and tablets. S2 Mobile Security Professional allows both security managers and staff to operate their S2 access control and video management systems from anywhere, dramatically improving productivity, decision-making and response time.

The new app is a complete reimagining of the award-winning S2 Mobile Security Officer. With a striking, user-friendly interface, S2 Mobile Security Professional enables users to monitor events and alarms, view live video, review surveillance video, share video snapshots via email or text message, manage evacuations, remotely unlock doors, capture photo IDs and more. S2 Mobile Security Professional is available for Android and iOS devices.