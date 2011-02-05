Rostelecom Partners with Juniper Networks

Rostelecom is the largest digital services provider in Russia, leading Russian broadband Internet access and subscription television markets with over 13.1 million of broadband Internet users and 10.3 million subscription television users of which over 5.5 million are using Interactive TV service. Rostelecom is a major customer for Juniper’s infrastructure and regional communication networks across Russia. The upgrade enables the modernization of Rostelecom’s original network with the MX960 and PTX10008, which have already successfully performed during peak demand from the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and Universiade 2019 (The World University Games).

News highlights:

• Juniper Networks has installed MX960 and PTX10008 routers for Rostelecom’s modernization upgrade.

• Rostelecom has immediately saved over five percent on operational expenses due to lower power consumption and improved network efficiency.

• The “One Junos” OS experience across both the original and new infrastructure enabled the older T Series routers to be seamlessly ‘recycled’ with full backward and forward compatibility to other parts of the network with lower traffic loads.

• Rostelecom has renewed its service agreement for three years with Juniper’s best in class services support for more than 14,000 network nodes. With this agreement, Rostelecom will improve network performance with technical support, as Juniper’s resident engineers are located in different regions and they will adapt configuration to get best performance from network, and also improve its processes in its branch offices. Rostelecom aims to mitigate risk, getting support in case of outages and will have a recovery plan in place.