Rohde & Schwarz R&S PACE 2 DPI engine reduces cost and risk for network security vendors

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Deep packet inspection (DPI) is an asset for modern network security solutions. The technology addresses a wide range of network security challenges including both malware and non-malware threats.

ipoque, a Rohde & Schwarz company provides an easy-to-integrate, scalable, and customizable turnkey DPI solution to ensure network security and protect organizations against cyberattacks. For network security vendors, the R&S PACE 2 DPI engine from Rohde & Schwarz delivers comprehensive network visibility. Incorporating DPI adds IP traffic analytics capabilities to network security devices and provides granular information on applications and protocols for proper classification.

R&S PACE 2 classifies thousands of applications and protocols, provides content and metadata extraction regardless of whether the protocols use advanced obfuscation, port hopping techniques or encryption, and offers metrics and heuristics from IP traffic in real time. When applied to network security solutions, developers can achieve reliable application visibility that allows for facilitating the secure delivery of critical applications and services.

For example, companies like Saint Security use the R&S PACE 2 DPI software in its network-based advanced malware response solution MNX to identify, analyze, judge and block malicious activity. The R&S PACE 2 engine serves as the key enabling feature to get a deep understanding of the observed network traffic. R&S PACE 2 extracts file content and metadata to identify potentially dangerous executables caused by advanced persistent threats (APTs). By embedding the DPI engine, Saint Security unlocks the full potential of Artificial Intelligence-based (AI) analysis methodologies to fingerprint sophisticated cyber-attacks.