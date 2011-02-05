Rohde & Schwarz Introduces R&S INTRA

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Rohde & Schwarz Introduces R&S INTRA, Empowering Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to Derive Maximum Value from Network Data (PresseBox) (Leipzig, Germany, 07.09.18) ipoque GmbH, a Rohde & Schwarz company providing market-leading deep packet inspection software, today announced R&S INTRA, a new intelligent network traffic analytics solution for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Making its debut at Mobile World Congress Americas, R&S INTRA offers real-time reporting capabilities that enable CSPs to efficiently glean data insights on subscribers across entire networks, and ultimately make more informed decisions that enhance organizational efficiency and impact.

To compete in today’s market, CSPs need to be able to manage ever-increasing volumes of data stemming from IoT-enabled devices. Gartner projects that the number of connected devices will nearly double between 2018 and 2020, with the expected arrival of 5G technology contributing significantly to that exponential growth. With network traffic poised to increase dramatically – and soon – CSPs require solutions that enable them to efficiently and cost-effectively manage, and drive optimal value from, network data.

With modern connectivity options (up to 100 Gigabit Ethernet) and processing speed – R&S INTRA provides CSPs with data insights at a reporting rate of one second – the latest solution by Rohde & Schwarz delivers actionable, real-time insights that can be used across CSP business units including Network Planning, Product Marketing and Customer Care. With its flexible analytics APIs that seamlessly connect to any Big Data system, R&S INTRA allows all CSP stakeholders to synchronize and optimize data analytics activities – driving intelligent decisions across business units, reducing costs and improving overall business performance.

R&S INTRA features proprietary deep packet inspection (DPI) engine R&S PACE 2 and advanced real-time packet processing to offer fine-grained information on network traffic, subscriber sessions and network metadata. The solution can be easily integrated with existing systems, fully virtualized and scaled up as needed. With a standard and vendor-independent Big Data export, R&S INTRA also allows CSPs to reuse collected data for future use cases.

CSPs can deploy R&S INTRA to serve specific functions based on their needs and maturity. The solution can:

Operate as a stand-alone analytics system

Supply data extracted from network traffic to Big Data systems

Dually serve as an independent traffic analytics system providing insights and reports, and as an aggregator for Big Data and third-party analytics

Operating on a pay-as-you-grow model, R&S INTRA offers CSPs the option to use COTS hardware without the need to replace existing systems, reducing costs and risks.