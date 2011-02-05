Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity redesigns R&S Cloud Protector for more scalability

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

In the digital age, more companies are opting for a cloud Web Application Firewall service for its ease of use, scalability and reduced cost of ownership. While cutting down on infrastructure setup and operational costs the cloud Web Application Firewall offers reliable protection of web applications and web services for all types of businesses without any disruption to their workflow. Initially conceived to support small and medium businesses, R&S Cloud Protector offers a simple and fully scalable SaaS (Software as a Service) security solution adapted for enterprise customers. It protects business-critical web applications and thus ensures reliable digital business processes.

R&S Cloud Protector was purposefully built to handle application layer security in the cloud. It effectively protects web applications against the most common cyber attacks without consuming essential internal resources. Owing to its ease of configuration and management, R&S Cloud Protector provides increased security at a much lower cost. The anti-DDoS option prevents any distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks bringing down websites. While focused on robust security, R&S Cloud Protector also improves web application performances. Load-balancing and global caching optimize user experience and website performance. The Content Delivery Network (CDN) feature warrants data to travel the shortest possible distance, reducing latency and speeding up page-load time. R&S Cloud Protector assures businesses a successful web presence and improved user experience. The self-sufficient cloud-based Web Application Firewall provides the best balance between performance and security.

The R&S Cloud Protector uses new security mechanisms, including heuristics, grammar analysis and IP address checking. This prevents cyber attacks (such as the OWASP Top 10) on websites, web applications, backends and cloud environments.