Riverbed Promotes Dan Smoot to COO; Appoints Alpna J. Doshi as Company’s First CDO

October 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

In his new and expanded role as COO, Smoot will continue to lead the Riverbed Customer Success function and will now oversee many of the day-to-day operational functions of the business, helping to create synergies that enable greater business agility and open up more market opportunities. Smoot will take on responsibility of the company’s Strategic Business Operations, Manufacturing and CDO/IT organizations, as well as manage the Company’s annual operating plan. Smoot will continue to report into Riverbed CEO Paul Mountford.

As Riverbed’s first Chief Digital Officer, Doshi is responsible for company’s enterprise IT digital strategy and execution, as well as leading the Riverbed’s global digital transformation, including state of art business process and overseeing business systems, technology and digital services for Riverbed and the new Aternity division. Doshi will report into Smoot and join Paul Mountford’s executive leadership team.

Smoot joined Riverbed from Salesforce where he was Executive Vice President of Global Partner Sales managing the worldwide partner sales organization. He was also the Executive Vice President of Market Readiness at Salesforce where he created a global organization to deliver critical go-to-market operations. Prior to Salesforce, Smoot worked at VMware as Senior Vice President of Global Customer Operations where he oversaw global services and renewals, global channels and alliances, OEM sales and go-to-market strategy. Before VMware, he spent more than 10 years in a variety of senior leadership roles at Cisco.

Doshi, well known as an industry thought leader in digitization, with operational execution finesse has more than 27 years of global experience as an executive in the information technology, healthcare and telecommunications industries. She is widely recognized for her role in driving digitization, innovation and growth while implementing bold visions globally and ensuring that IT has a seat at the strategy table. She brings business and culture to the forefront of digital transformation. Previously, Doshi served as the Group CIO bringing worldwide digital transformation as an executive of Royal Philips in the Netherlands where she spearheaded complex transformation that enabled the global digital backbone for the organization. Prior to that, she was CIO of Reliance Communications, bringing globally diverse businesses a state of art business solutions, based in Mumbai, India. _ Doshi is a highly respected international thought leader, has been a Board member of the TM Forum and presented at numerous global events. She was a CIO of the Year Award Nominee by ICT Media Europe in 2018.