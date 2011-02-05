Riverbed Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics for Sixth Consecutive Year

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Riverbed® announced that Gartner has once again positioned Riverbed as a Leader in its 2019 “Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics,” marking Riverbed’s sixth consecutive year in a Leader position. Complimentary access to the entire report can be viewed here.

“While hybrid architectures are a reality for most modern enterprises, the majority of performance management tools available in the market are incapable of providing unified and user-centric visibility for hybrid cloud environments and the user’s digital experience. Riverbed SteelCentral is delivering end-to-end performance monitoring in high definition - and at a scale unmatched by any other NPMD vendor – six years named a Leader, we feel, is quite an accomplishment in the industry,” said Mike Sargent, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Riverbed’s SteelCentral business unit. “We believe our leadership position reflects the rich visibility we deliver into the network performance of hybrid and cloud environments, supported by time-saving troubleshooting workflows."

As the digital performance leader, Riverbed offers digital experience management (DEM) and next generation infrastructure solutions to help organizations deliver superior performance. The Company’s DEM portfolio, SteelCentral, is focused on enabling the best digital experience for end users by providing organizations with comprehensive performance management and monitoring – from the network, to apps and digital services, to the end user’s experience on their devices.

With the latest release of SteelCentral, Riverbed introduced a new, comprehensive approach to monitor cloud performance that enables enterprises to monitor the digital experience of every application, in any cloud environment. Riverbed introduced the first cloud NPM solution that can both look broadly across cloud network traffic and deeply examine cloud network interactions. Utilizing both flow and packet-based approaches to network performance management (NPM), companies can build on existing on-premises expertise but now extend it to cloud environments.

Riverbed continued to address the challenges of hybrid IT, with cloud-resident monitoring using its advanced agent capabilities, as well as data source integrations with packet brokers and cloud service providers. Riverbed added alert management capabilities and updated the path analytics of its infrastructure monitoring solution. It also integrated monitoring with its market-leading SD-WAN solution to validate software-defined policy. Following the acquisition of security analytics vendor FlowTraq, Riverbed launched the NPM Advanced Security Module (ASM) that investigates and mitigates security threats that bypass traditional perimeter defenses.