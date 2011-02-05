Riverbed Launches New Innovative Channel Partner Program

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Riverbed announced the launch of Riverbed Rise, a new channel partner program that aligns with the changing IT landscape and how partners are evolving to solve their customers’ technology needs. With the new program, Riverbed is moving away from a traditional, compliance-based program with rewards tied to certifications and revenue that needed heavy up-front and ongoing investment by partners to maintain compliance and tier status, and shifting to a new performance-based program that is designed to reward all types of partners, business models and various customer technology consumption preferences.

The changes to the Riverbed partner program are aligned to Riverbed’s new sales strategy, works more closely with partners to acquire new customers, and drive account penetration with new technologies and flexible consumption models. To support this new sales strategy, Riverbed will work with partners to focus on Riverbed’s new and existing enterprise and public sector sales accounts.

To lead these changes, Riverbed recently welcomed Bridget Bisnette as Vice President, Global Channels and Commercial Sales. Bisnette is responsible for global channel strategy and synchronizing Riverbed’s efforts through the channel, managing the partner program, focusing on enablement to drive partner productivity and integrating them into the commercial sales motions. For over 30 years, Bisnette has held a wide range of global roles in the IT industry, at companies such as Cisco Systems, Standard Micro Systems, and AST Computers. At Cisco Systems, she held leadership roles in areas such as Enterprise Vertical Partnerships, Commercial Alliances, Channels Marketing Programs and Channel Certification.

Bisnette and the Riverbed channel organization has focused on delivering a new partner experience in 2018 with the launch of Riverbed Rise that includes the new program, a new partner portal, more robust marketing tools with dedicated partner social channels, revamped programs and simplified discounting schedules.

Riverbed Rise is built on simplicity, flexibility and profitability for partners. It simplifies how partners achieve and continue to maintain their status. The program uniquely adapts to multiple business models and partners’ needs. More importantly, it rewards achievement across key strategic activities and joint sales priorities. Partners began earning benefits effective January 2, and will remain at their current program level until the end of July, with the full implementation of Riverbed Rise beginning in August.

This year Riverbed partners will convene at the Riverbed Partner Summit in Huntington Beach, California beginning April 30, 2018 to discuss opportunities to drive more business and accelerate customer success in a cloud and digital world.

Riverbed Delivers Solutions for Cloud and Digital World

Riverbed is delivering solutions to help companies transition from legacy hardware to a new software-defined and cloud-centric approach to networking, and improve end user experience, allowing enterprises’ digital transformation initiatives to reach their full potential. Riverbed’s integrated platform delivers the agility, visibility, and performance businesses need to be successful in a cloud and digital world. By leveraging Riverbed’s solutions, organizations can deliver apps, data, and services from any public, private, or hybrid cloud across any network to any end-point. Solutions include:

• Riverbed® SteelConnect is an SD-WAN (Software-Defined WAN) solution that provides unified connectivity and policy-based orchestration spanning the entire network – LAN/WLAN (including cloud-based Riverbed Xirrus Wi-Fi), WAN, data center and the cloud, with one-click connectivity and optimization into Microsoft Azure and AWS, managed centrally from a cloud console.

• Riverbed® SteelCentral™ is a complete performance management platform and control suite that uniquely provides unified visibility spanning all aspects of user experience, application, and network performance.

• Riverbed® SteelHead™ is the industry’s leading solution for accelerated delivery of applications across the hybrid WAN, speeds the performance of cloud applications by overcoming the combined challenges of bandwidth limitations and latency on the WAN. This improves the experience for end users – regardless of their location.

• Riverbed® SteelFusion™ is the first and only branch and remote office infrastructure solution designed to enable a software-defined edge and centralizing 100% of branch data and services into data centers and the cloud without compromising local performance or availability for workers at the edge.