Riverbed Appoints Dante Malagrino to Senior Vice President and General Manager

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Riverbed announced that Dante Malagrino has been promoted to Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Cloud Infrastructure Business Unit (CIBU). Malagrino will be responsible for delivering next-generation infrastructure products that make the network as elastic and dynamic as the Cloud, and help organizations maximize digital performance. The 20+ year innovator will oversee the continued development of Riverbed’s Software-Defined Networking, Application Acceleration, Edge and Wi-Fi product lines. Malagrino will report to Paul Mountford, Chief Executive Officer at Riverbed.

Malagrino joined Riverbed in April 2018 as the leader of CIBU engineering organization, before being promoted to his current role in January 2019. He is an entrepreneur and general manager with a strong technical background, a passion for innovation, and operational experience in both start-ups and large company environments. Malagrino brings 20+ years of experience to Riverbed, including a long tenure at Cisco where he covered several roles in engineering, marketing and product management. He also founded and led Embrane, a leading SDN (Software-Defined Networking) company that was acquired by Cisco in 2015.

Malagrino holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science Engineering from Politecnico di Torino in Italy.