Riverbed Announces Retirement of Co-Founder and CEO Jerry M. Kennelly

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Riverbed Technology announced the appointment of Paul Mountford to CEO, succeeding Jerry M. Kennelly, who is retiring after serving as CEO since co-founding Riverbed in 2002. Mountford joined Riverbed nearly four years ago as SVP and Chief Sales Officer, leading the transformation of the global sales organization and partner program as Riverbed has evolved into a multi-product platform company that delivers a modern IT architecture for today’s digital enterprise. Mountford has played a key role in the execution of Riverbed’s multi-year digital performance strategy, which has included several strategic acquisitions, organic development of digital performance and cloud-based features and functionality, and integration across multiple solutions. Today, Riverbed has a total addressable market surpassing $30 billion.

Prior to Riverbed, Mountford was CEO of Sentillian, a New York-based web intelligence startup focused on monitoring publicly shared content. Mountford also spent 16 years at Cisco in senior leadership roles, including running Cisco’s $34 billion Enterprise line of business, initiating and leading the company’s Emerging Markets division, and rebuilding and running Cisco’s market leading channel partner program from 2001 to 2006.

Mountford was appointed as Riverbed CEO following an internal and external search by the Riverbed Board of Directors. Mountford will assume the position of CEO immediately, and Kennelly will serve in an advisory role in April, supporting Paul and Riverbed during this leadership transition.