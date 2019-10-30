Riverbed Announces New Aternity Division

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Riverbed® announced the formation of a new Aternity division to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities in Digital Experience Management (DEM), which includes Riverbed’s End User Experience Monitoring (EUEM) and Application Performance Management (APM) solutions. Aternity, known for its breakthrough innovation in DEM, delivers a unique set of capabilities that provide rich, transaction level visibility into all drivers of end-user experience — from the end-user device to the application code — in order to enhance the experience of traditional, SaaS, mobile and cloud-native applications.

At the same time, Riverbed will continue to drive even greater focus and innovation for its franchise Digital Networking business, which has recently experienced market momentum as a result of significant advancements in the product portfolio, including:

• The industry’s most complete and powerful SD-WAN portfolio, which addresses the needs of mid-market organizations and scaling to the requirements of the world’s largest enterprises.

• Application acceleration for new consumption models that include SaaS, cloud and mobile workloads. This includes the recent launch of Riverbed SaaS accelerator, which delivers up to 10x performance for leading SaaS apps such as Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Box; and new cloud solutions that can help save organizations millions of dollars on their cloud egress costs.

• Industry-leading Network Performance Management (NPM) that delivers end-to-end network performance monitoring and powerful analytic insights into network infrastructure at scale that’s unmatched in the industry.

Organizations are rapidly investing in digitally transforming themselves, with approximately $6 Trillion dollars being spent on digital initiatives within the next several years according to industry analyst firm IDC. However, organizations are unable to fully measure the digital experience and the impact of their investments, and most don’t have the strategic IT infrastructure to support and drive these digital investments. EUEM and APM solutions are in high demand by CIOs, Chief Digital Officers (CDOs), line of business leaders and DevOps teams for monitoring and managing the digital experience of large-scale transformation initiatives, along with networking infrastructure to maximize digital performance.

Collectively, Riverbed has a more than $20 Billion total addressable market (TAM) for Digital Networking and DEM, with the new Aternity division representing approximately $10 Billion of the TAM. Aternity achieved nearly 100% growth in subscription and SaaS bookings in 2018.