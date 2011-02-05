RiskIQ taps FireEye veteran Dean Coza to lead product, technology teams

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

RiskIQ announced the appointment of Dean Coza to its leadership team as chief product officer. Most recently the executive vice president at Absolute Software, Coza brings over 20 years of experience leading product and technology teams at industry heavyweights including FireEye, ArcSight, and VMWare. At RiskIQ, Coza will head up Engineering, Product, Research and Tech Ops organisations and be fully responsible for products from planning to delivery, scale and adoption of RiskIQ’s industry-leading platform.

Coza joins RiskIQ as organisations across the world are embracing attack surface management, driven by a surge of data breaches originating outside the firewall. Coza will deliver products that tap into the company’s proprietary global discovery and detection infrastructure, uniquely suited to solve this fast-growing problem.

Coza’s appointment coincides with the launch of a new cloud-based analytics module, RiskIQ’s JavaScript Threats, which monitors web assets and JavaScript resources for changes and suspicious behavior. The solution detects specific attacks such as the credit-card skimming syndicate Magecart implicated in the British Airways breach resulting in a $230M GDPR fine.

At Absolute, Coza led the Product and Corporate Development organisations. Prior to Absolute, as senior vice president products at FireEye, Coza led the Product organisation during its hyper-growth stage and saw revenue increase from $70M to $700M. Before FireEye, Coza held executive product management and marketing roles at VMware, Forcepoint (Websense), ArcSight (pre-IPO), and others.