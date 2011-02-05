Search
RiskIQ and Precise Technologies enter into a distribution agreement for META

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

RiskIQ announced that it has signed Precise Technologies to be their distributor in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) market, excluding South Africa.

Precise Technologies is a value-added distributor (VAD) specializing in disruptive and emerging technologies in the areas of cyber security, information security, digital transformation and AI-based analytics. It covers Middle East, Turkey and Africa with local teams across the region to support its reseller channel. RiskIQ’s solution offerings complement the current Precise Technologies portfolio by helping customers extend their security program to protect their digital presence across web, mobile and social channels.

Middle East digital markets are expanding at an overall compound annual growth rate of 12%. With this growth comes an increase in the frequency and scope of cyberattacks, cybercrime, malware and digital espionage[1], leaving Middle East companies increasingly concerned about cyber threats to their organizations[2]. Precise Technologies and its partners are able to respond to these threats and help organizations defend their digital presence with RiskIQ’s leading External Threat Management platform.

[1] https://www.gcsp.ch/download/6791/159595
[2] https://www.zawya.com/mena/en/story...




