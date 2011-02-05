RiskIQ Ranked Technology and Value Leader in Digital Threat Intelligence Management by EMA Radar™

January 2018 by RiskIQ

RiskIQ announced that it has been named Technology Leader and a 2017 Value Leader by analyst firm Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) in the EMA Radar™ for Digital Threat Intelligence Management: Q4 2017 Report.

The report evaluates threat intelligence management providers by their solution impact and deployment cost efficiency, with RiskIQ ranking as exceptional in both categories. RiskIQ was the only Technology Leader to be named by EMA, selected for its completeness of vision and its ability to safeguard that vision as it develops its platform to combat a new generation of threats in the digital marketplace.

Enterprise leaders know that the need for effective digital threat management has never been greater. Companies are adopting digital transformation strategies, taking on more risk than ever with the Internet of Things (IoT), online services and solutions, and strategic partnerships to fuel business growth. In fact, analysts believe that 2018 will be a watershed year for state-sponsored attacks, with multiple high-profile cyber breaches likely occurring as a result. By 2020, the average cost of a cyber breach incident will exceed £108 million, up 3,947 percent from today’s average cost of £2.7 million, according to Juniper Research and Microsoft.

These digital threats can include phishing campaigns against a company’s employees, executives, and customers; mobile apps that have been compromised to include malware, domain, and brand infringement; unknown and unmonitored web properties and systems; and imposter media accounts, among others.

To combat them, using largely proprietary means, the RiskIQ Digital Threat Management Platform aggregates and analyzes threat intelligence from a vast array of sources, including the deep web, social media, mobile app markets, and open-source markets. By using RiskIQ’s task-driven web applications, organisations can optimise data use across teams for incident response, SOC, and vulnerability analysis. The report also cited RiskIQ’s mature API and built-in integrations for their ability to augment internal security telemetry with external threat context.