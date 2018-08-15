Ring and Hitches & Glitches Collaborate on Smart Home Security Solutions

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Ring announced that it is collaborating with Hitches and Glitches (H&G), a Dubai-based, technology-led home maintenance company, which is part of the Farnek Group.

As part of the collaboration, H&G will retail Ring products via its online store and install Ring’s smart home security products in residential communities in the UAE, providing effective, easy-to-use, affordable solutions for security-conscious homeowners and tenants.

The Ring products that H&G will retail and install include the Floodlight Cam, the first motion-activated security camera with two-way audio, HD video, built-in floodlights and a siren; the Spotlight Cam Battery, a long-lasting battery-powered HD camera with two-way audio and a siren; the Spotlight Cam Wired with two-way talk and a siren solution; and the award-winning Ring Video Doorbell 2 that helps you communicate with visitors from anywhere.

A pilot program with the Los Angeles Police Department in the US proved that Ring’s Video Doorbell which provides a live view of any doorway and includes adjustable motion sensors and night vision, was able to reduce crime in a Los Angeles neighborhood by over 55%. Ring’s products globally have been hailed as a dependable second set of eyes and ears to deter would-be thieves from entering homes and communities.

Ring’s products have been featured on US television series Shark Tank, and within a year was on Time magazine’s list of the top 10 gadgets. The company endeavours to reduce crime in neighborhoods and has evolved as the leading brand in the home security space, represented by more than 18,000 stores across North America.