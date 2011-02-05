Rewind Expands Cloud Backup Solution Portfolio with Addition of Backups for Jira

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Rewind announced the launch of Backups for Jira, an automated backup and on-demand data recovery tool that protects a Jira Cloud Instance and all associated data. The addition of Backups for Jira strengthens Rewind’s extensive suite of cloud backup and recovery solutions, which already provides comprehensive support for BigCommerce, GitHub, Microsoft 365, QuickBooks Online, Shopify, Shopify Plus, and Trello.

“Millions of teams rely on Atlassian’s cloud products every day to power companies from the youngest startup to the largest Fortune 100 enterprises,” said Matt Sonefeldt, Head of Atlassian Ventures. “We invested in Rewind’s Series B round because we share the belief that SaaS data should always be accessible for all the businesses that rely on it.”

Today there are over 200,000 Atlassian customers relying on its products, with more than 60% of the Fortune 500 using Jira Software in the cloud. Backups for Jira can be installed and set up in minutes without any complicated configurations. Users can rapidly restore data across Jira including in Projects, Issues, Boards, Epics, Sprints, and more. Pricing of Backups for Jira starts at $4 per user. Learn more here.

As cloud use increases, data recovery becomes more important. A recent report predicts that by 2030, the global SaaS market will top $702 billion, about three times what it is today. Rewind has found that over 40% of SaaS users have already suffered data loss.

In addition, timed in support of World Backup Day (March 31st), Rewind also launched a fun new game – Cover Your SaaS – that brings a touch of fun while building awareness of all the different threats businesses face regarding SaaS data loss. Educating businesses on the risks of data loss will be essential over the coming years as SaaS adoption continues to increase at a staggering rate.