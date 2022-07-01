Rewind Completes SOC 2 Type II Report

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Rewind announced today the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2, Type II audit. Conducted by Moss Adams LLP, the completion of this audit ensures Rewind’s data control objectives and activities meet the SOC 2 standards for security and confidentiality.

“Two years ago, customers said our security postures were strong, but they wanted the assurances that come with a formal SOC 2 audit,” said James Ciesielski, CTO and Co-Founder of Rewind. “The thousands of companies that rely on Rewind every day can now feel even more confident in the practices that we follow to keep their vital business data secure and safe.”

Rewind protects over 74 billion data points in widely used SaaS tools, such as BigCommerce, GitHub, Jira, QuickBooks Online, Shopify, Shopify Plus, and Trello, for customers across 100 countries. The need for backup and recovery services will continue to rise as the use of online software and cloud tools increases at a dramatic pace, with a recent report predicting that the global SaaS market will triple its existing size to $702 billion by 2030.

Rewind announced the completion of its SOC 2, Type I report in October, 2021.