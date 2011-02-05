Renesas Electronics RX65N Microcontrollers Support DDS-XRCE Communication Protocol for ROS 2

October 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Renesas’ support of the DDS-XRCE framework enables the development of software that controls the sensors and actuators that will be embedded at robotics system endpoints, such as welfare, safe guard, reception, cleaning, household robots, and other robotics endpoints.

The Robot Operating System (ROS) is a key framework that provides libraries and tools that enable developers to bring new innovations to the robotics community. There has been new interest in extending ROS access to embedded MCUs, which accelerates the development of service robots. The development of the ROS 2 addresses these needs.

Renesas implemented an eProsima Micro XRCE-DDS client on an RX65N MCU. Employing two RX65N MCU-based boards – one as a sensor operating as the eyes and nose of a robot, and one as an actuator operating as the robot’s hands and legs, Renesas has verified the successful control and communication of these devices using the DDS-XRCE. All software used in this demonstration will be open sourced and be available in Q4 2018.