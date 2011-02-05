Redstor Expands Services Portfolio with Archiving-as-a-Service

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Redstor unveiled a unique archiving service as the latest addition to its complete data management platform. The new service will be generally available from 1st March 2018.

Redstor’s archiving service gives organisations dealing with multiple terabytes of data the ability to free up space on their costly primary storage by offloading rarely accessed data to the cloud. This offers significant savings, particularly to organisations dealing with ten Terabytes or more of data, as they can increase their ROI by keeping their existing storage assets productive for longer and lower their IT TCO by migrating large volumes of data to a lower-cost platform. The new service allows end users to strengthen their data protection and management processes, and provides peace of mind that data is always available and securely protected. Redstor’s archiving service is automated and policy-driven, minimising management time and effort, thus enabling IT staff to focus on more strategic business initiatives.

Redstor’s service uniquely allows access to data archived in the cloud as if it was still stored locally on primary storage. For the user, the performance and overall experience remain the same. Unlike traditional archiving technologies, Redstor’s service uniquely ensures archived data is instantly available for any purpose, including compliance and regulatory requests.

Redstor’s ground-breaking InstantData technology gives high-speed access to the archived data so users can work on what they need straight way. There’s no need to wait for the whole file to be retrieved as the bits of each file are prioritised as they are needed.

Redstor’s new archiving service will also enable the company to grow its footprint among larger end-user organisations, as part of a company-wide expansion strategy.

The release of this archiving service furthers Redstor’s vision of enabling organisations to manage all their data in one place, and from a single screen, giving customers the complete package: insight, backup, disaster recovery and now archiving.