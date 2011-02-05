Real Estate Days 2019. Meet Customers Going Digital, November 20–21

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

All-over-IP 2019, taking place Nov 20–22 in Moscow for the 12th time this yea, is running the second annual conference along with technology display for real estate investors, developers, property managers, system integrators, architects, engineers and consultants.

Two months ago we were still planning a one-day event. But the number of brands willing to do business with Russian real estate organizations have exceeded our expectations. Now, the event entitled ’Digital Home and Urban Smartization’ has extended over 2 days (Nov 20 and 21), providing global vendors with even more opportunities to connects with relevant customers and sales partners in Russia.

We are honored to be sponsored by rubetek, a leading wireless smart home solution provider, in our content marketing initiatives addressed to real estate market in Russia.

General Sponsor: Grundig Security Sponsors: AxxonSoft, Basler AG, Electronika, Rubicon, Faceter, Milestone Systems, Fort-Telecom, rubetec, OSRAM, HeadPoint

