Rapid7 Acquires NetFort

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Rapid7, Inc. announced it has acquired NetFort, a company that provides end-to-end network traffic visibility and analytics across cloud, virtual and physical networks. Rapid7 plans to bring NetFort’s network monitoring, visibility and analytics capabilities into its Insight cloud to help customers securely advance.

Rapid7’s Insight cloud delivers a unique combination of network visibility, security analytics, orchestration and automation used by organizations to manage risk, detect and stop attacks, and orchestrate security operations across their modern networks.

The Insight cloud processes billions of events and monitors millions of assets daily, collecting and analyzing data from the endpoint to the cloud. Bringing NetFort’s network monitoring, traffic visibility and analytics capabilities into the Insight cloud will allow Rapid7 to consolidate even more data and analytics into a single platform for security and IT professionals. This will improve their ability to detect attacks, investigate incidents and gain increased visibility into devices that pose a risk to organizations.

The acquisition of NetFort is not expected to have a material financial impact to Rapid7’s Annualized Recurring Revenue growth, revenue, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP net income per share for calendar year 2019, as guided on February 7, 2019.