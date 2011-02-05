Radware’s new ERT active attackers feed stops attackers before they target your Network

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Radware® has introduced a threat intelligence feed specifically designed to protect against emerging DDoS threats, including those involving IoT botnets and new DNS attack vectors. The Radware ERT Active Attackers Feed is a new subscription service that enhances Radware’s Attack Mitigation Solution (AMS) by identifying and blocking IP addresses involved in major attacks in real-time to offer pre-emptive protection from known attackers.

The ERT Active Attackers Feed draws intelligence data from three main sources: Radware’s Cloud Security Services, Radware’s Global Deception Network, which is a global network of honeypots designed to monitor and track malicious traffic, and the company’s experienced Emergency Response Team (ERT), which deploys proprietary algorithms and manual research techniques to identify threats. These sources are correlated to generate a validated list of IPs involved in active DDoS attacks. In real-time, that list is downloaded to Radware’s Attack Mitigation Solution, enabling it to block attacks before they target the network. The system then continuously monitors suspect IP addresses, taking them off blacklists when attacks have subsided to decrease the risk of false positives.

Radware’s family of DDoS protection solutions provides integrated application and network security for a best-of-breed, multi-layered security architecture and DDoS attack prevention. The solution provides the highest protection accuracy with patent-protected behavioral-based detection to parse legitimate traffic from malicious traffic, and real-time signature creation to block zero-day attacks.