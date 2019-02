Radiflow Incorporates Dynamic Vulnerability Assessment Scoring into its Industrial Threat Detection Solution

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Radiflow announced that the company has added dynamic vulnerability assessment scoring capabilities in the new release of its iSID industrial threat detection solution.

The current practices for risk assessments and security remediations employed by industrial enterprises and critical infrastructure operators generally rely on manual evaluations and follow unstructured processes. These processes are often time consuming and are not sufficiently responsive to changes in the threat and vulnerability landscape.

In this new version of the iSID industrial threat detection solution, version 5.3, Radiflow has added a dedicated risk analytics module that automates vulnerability mapping and assessment processes. This new risk analytics module dynamically evaluates vulnerabilities according to the classification of attacker profiles and defense strategies for protecting specific functionalities and operational processes. Based on the attacker models and defined defense strategies, iSID dynamically calculates a risk and exploitability score for each device on the OT network and the most critical attack vectors using these scores. These scoring and mapping capabilities add important value to the cybersecurity efforts of industrial enterprises as security analysts and risk managers can prioritize workloads to remedy vulnerabilities based on the specific context of their OT networks and impact on the business operations of the organization.

Radiflow reports that these new capabilities are already being utilized by a number of prominent power and utility companies in Europe.