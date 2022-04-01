Rackspace and Akamai Partner to Bring Enterprise Level Application Security to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Through the partnership, Rackspace and Akamai will help commercial customers secure their cloud workloads using Akamai’s Web Application and API Protector, which offers one-stop, zero-compromise security for websites, applications and APIs. It also provides a holistic set of powerful protections built for today’s modern applications and APIs with intelligent automation and simplicity. Additional benefits include automatic API discovery and security, adaptive and more accurate detections, built-in bot mitigation and cloud topology/architecture.

Applications and APIs represent a substantial attack threat for companies of all sizes. Gartner®[1] reported, “By 2022, API abuses will move from an infrequent to the most-frequent attack vector, resulting in data breaches for enterprise web applications.” A recent report from Akamai notes researchers saw three times the number of such attacks in 2021 during the same time frame in 2020.

Rackspace Technology is offering Akamai’s Web Application and API Protection combined with its Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security managed offer, which is available to customers globally and provides businesses with access to on-demand security experts to customize, optimize and manage their security postures. The new offering is geared to commercial businesses who may otherwise have difficulties accessing the expert security resources they need to onboard the advanced technologies Akamai offers. Rackspace Technology is an Akamai Partner and has deep knowledge and experience in cloud security and compliance, holding more than sixty Akamai certifications.