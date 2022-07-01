Rackspace Technology and Cohesity Partner to Offer Comprehensive Data Protection to Boost Business Resiliency Against Ransomware

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology® announced a strategic partnership with Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, to deliver multicloud managed backup and recovery solutions for Rackspace Technology customers globally. Under the partnership, Rackspace Technology will offer customers Rackspace Data Protection, a high-performance, software-defined Cohesity-Powered backup and recovery service that delivers cyber resilient managed backup and recovery across VMware-based clouds.

Cohesity DataProtect is the foundation of the Rackspace Data Protection solution which includes backup and recovery for VMware workloads and options such as advisory services and ransomware anomaly detection and remediation services. Rackspace Technology customers leveraging Rackspace Data Protection can gain access to several critical next-gen data management and protection advantages and efficiencies including:

● A Single, Simple Solution – Rackspace Data Protection simplifies global backup and recovery by replacing multiple point products with a single solution for on-premises or multicloud high-performance backup and recovery. It also allows organisations to protect and manage traditional and modern data sources from a single, global UI.

● Ransomware Remediation – Immutable snapshots help prevent ransomware from encrypting backup data, while machine learning-based anomaly detection can help uncover hidden threats and can play a key role in alerting customers to potential cyber-attacks.

● Rapid Recovery at Scale – In the event of a cyber-attack, natural disaster, or human error, fully hydrated snapshots can allow user admins with the right privilege to rapidly restore data at a granular level and applications to any point in time.

● Scaling While Shrinking Data and Storage Footprint – By eliminating complex and expensive on-premises forklift upgrades, organisations can easily scale without disruption. In addition, Rackspace Data Protection can optimise storage capacity and data mobility with global variable-length deduplication and compression to reduce customers’ data footprints and attack surface.

rce, more efficiently store data, and eliminate potentially costly disruptions.” Rackspace Technology is an industry recognised leader in providing VMware-based cloud services. Adding Cohesity’s data protection layer with integrated VMware Cloud Director (vCD) will help unify the efforts of SecOps and ITOps to better combat cyber threats and empower customers with self-service management. The managed service helps assure Rackspace Technology customers that their data and workloads running on VMware infrastructure are more resilient than ever.