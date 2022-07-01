Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Rackspace Technology and Cohesity Partner to Offer Comprehensive Data Protection to Boost Business Resiliency Against Ransomware

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology® announced a strategic partnership with Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, to deliver multicloud managed backup and recovery solutions for Rackspace Technology customers globally. Under the partnership, Rackspace Technology will offer customers Rackspace Data Protection, a high-performance, software-defined Cohesity-Powered backup and recovery service that delivers cyber resilient managed backup and recovery across VMware-based clouds.

Cohesity DataProtect is the foundation of the Rackspace Data Protection solution which includes backup and recovery for VMware workloads and options such as advisory services and ransomware anomaly detection and remediation services. Rackspace Technology customers leveraging Rackspace Data Protection can gain access to several critical next-gen data management and protection advantages and efficiencies including:

● A Single, Simple Solution – Rackspace Data Protection simplifies global backup and recovery by replacing multiple point products with a single solution for on-premises or multicloud high-performance backup and recovery. It also allows organisations to protect and manage traditional and modern data sources from a single, global UI.

● Ransomware Remediation – Immutable snapshots help prevent ransomware from encrypting backup data, while machine learning-based anomaly detection can help uncover hidden threats and can play a key role in alerting customers to potential cyber-attacks.

● Rapid Recovery at Scale – In the event of a cyber-attack, natural disaster, or human error, fully hydrated snapshots can allow user admins with the right privilege to rapidly restore data at a granular level and applications to any point in time.

● Scaling While Shrinking Data and Storage Footprint – By eliminating complex and expensive on-premises forklift upgrades, organisations can easily scale without disruption. In addition, Rackspace Data Protection can optimise storage capacity and data mobility with global variable-length deduplication and compression to reduce customers’ data footprints and attack surface.

rce, more efficiently store data, and eliminate potentially costly disruptions.” Rackspace Technology is an industry recognised leader in providing VMware-based cloud services. Adding Cohesity’s data protection layer with integrated VMware Cloud Director (vCD) will help unify the efforts of SecOps and ITOps to better combat cyber threats and empower customers with self-service management. The managed service helps assure Rackspace Technology customers that their data and workloads running on VMware infrastructure are more resilient than ever.




See previous articles

    

See next articles

Last events

June 30th – July 1st, 2022: ICT Spring goes « Beyond Frontiers » and unveils a new format in 2022

    

See all events













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 