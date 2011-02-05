Rackspace Technology Renews Its Google Cloud Managed Services Provider (MSP) Designation for Latin America

April 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

The end-to-end multi-cloud solutions expert makes a difference as a Google Cloud Partner, demonstrating its capabilities and experience in delivering future-ready cloud solutions

Rackspace Technology® has achieved the designation as a Google Cloud Managed Services Provider (MSP) for its operations in Latin America (LATAM). After having completed and approved formal validation of its capabilities on Google Cloud, Rackspace Technology has renewed its designation as an MSP partner for Google Cloud for a second time in a row.

For many organizations, having a qualified MSP helps ensure technology solutions are driving key business objectives. In the case of Rackspace Technology, obtaining the Google Cloud MSP designation demonstrates the skills, knowledge and experience of its talent in LATAM for the benefit of customers.

The Google Cloud MSP designation requires Rackspace Technology to demonstrate critical components in their LATAM business, including:

A dedicated Google Cloud Managed Services practice

Active Google Cloud Professional Cloud Architect certifications

Completion of a third-party external assessment confirming managed services capabilities

In addition to services covering design, build, and operation of customers’ IT environments, Rackspace Technology prioritizes customer experience, termed Fanatical Experience®. At every stage of a customer’s cloud journey, Rackspace Technology enables customers to modernize applications, create new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Latin American organizations using Rackspace Technology managed services for their Google Cloud workloads include FIFCO (Florida Ice & Farm Co.), a Costa Rican company who relies on support from Rackspace Technology to innovate, optimize, and maintain business continuity in their critical market segments across beverages, food, and real estate.