Rackspace Technology Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). Rackspace Technology joins the MISA ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security services providers by demonstrating global delivery capabilities and integration of the Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security managed services into Microsoft’s suite of cloud-native security services and hybrid cloud technologies – helping businesses around the world better defend against increasing threats.

For over 18 years, Rackspace Technology and Microsoft have cultivated a global relationship focused on helping businesses make the most of Microsoft technologies. Rackspace Technology is a Gold Security Partner and has become a trusted advisor to organizations, helping them develop strategic security plans by leveraging the organization’s deep bench of Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security experts. The Rackspace Technology services include providing visibility into immediate threats and vulnerabilities across Microsoft Azure, on-premises, and in multicloud environments, improving security postures for the long term through managed security services like XDR leveraging Microsoft Sentinel, and conducting remediation in Microsoft Azure and hybrid cloud environments.

Through Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security, organizations gain access to a pod of certified security experts to assess, architect, implement, engineer, monitor, manage, and respond to complex challenges. Through the Rackspace Technology collaboration with Microsoft, customers can:

Supplement and up-level team skills, with on-demand access to dedicated engineering resources, hands-on management of Azure environments, and scalability.

Alleviate the complexity of security and compliance in Azure environments with consultative services.

Modernize approaches to security with expert deployment and management of the right security technologies for each Azure environment.

Expertly manage the security needs of businesses by identifying ongoing threats and vulnerabilities and reducing the attack surface.

Design and build cloud security controls to address compliance mandates, such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and more.

Improve their cloud security posture by better understanding cloud threats and vulnerabilities.

Achieve ongoing security innovation through Azure native security tools to meet business transformation objectives.