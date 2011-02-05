RS2 Continues Access Control Innovation, Sees Double-digit Partnership Increase

November 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

RS2 Technologies, the technology leader of advanced access control solutions, today announced significant investments in key personnel and technology innovations to help customers and partners maximize their access control deployments in security applications. Enhancements to the company’s core technology platforms, as well as a significant focus on technology integrations, propelled significant growth in 2019 and empowered customers to take access control beyond traditional use cases and layer these capabilities with other security, IT and business systems.

The demand for access control solutions is increasing as risks evolve and organizations elevate the value of security data. As a leader in access control, RS2 continues to apply the latest technology advancements to its comprehensive product portfolio to enable users to better protect and manage access to their facilities. Overall, RS2’s open-architecture platforms ensure intuitive operations, flexibility, scale and resiliency to provide the highest levels of security.

In 2019, RS2 issued 1,297 software license keys, a growth of 7% over the previous year, covering a wide range of clients from enterprise organizations to the education and healthcare sectors. The company also added more than 75 new authorized integrators to the RS2 partner network, an increase of 17% over 2018. In September, the company added the ACT365 Cloud-based Access Control and Video Management solution to meet the demand from customers to deliver more diverse, innovative options to partners and customers looking to invest in innovative cloud technology.

To further support its growth initiatives and focus on building brand awareness, RS2 has also invested in experienced sales and marketing leaders. Essam Choudhary has been appointed Director of Marketing and Education. An innovative leader with proven relationship-building and strategic communication skills, Choudhary will lead marketing and education efforts to set vision, direction and coordination of aligned resources.

RS2 also named Richard Oskam as theRegional Sales Manager of the New England Region covering New England, NYC and Long Island. Rick has an extensive background in the security integrator space and will have an initial focus on supporting existing integrators and securing new integrators for the region. He will also support sales and technical training for all integration and OEM partners in this dynamic area.