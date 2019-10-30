Qwinix Becomes a Google Cloud Partner

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Qwinix announces that it has become a Google Cloud Partner, further strengthening the company’s position as a next-gen software development and cloud managed services provider. The designation affirms Qwinix’s high level of competency and performance on Google Cloud Platform and its ability to deliver leading-edge solutions to its clients.

Joining a group of businesses worldwide that are Google Cloud partners, Qwinix offers custom cloud-native solutions in the areas of infrastructure modernization, data management, application development, smart business analytics and AI (artificial intelligence). The Google Cloud partnership comes at a time of rapid growth for Qwinix and marks a key milestone in a series of strategic scaling initiatives for the company.

In addition to its technology offerings, Qwinix is quickly gaining momentum in the burgeoning areas of IoT (Internet of Things) and cloud migration. In order to facilitate its focus on speed, stability, and delivery, Qwinix is investing heavily in its team — implementing a fast-track Google Cloud certification program for its expert crew of engineers and architects.

Qwinix is a global next-gen software development and cloud managed services provider with offices in Denver, Mysore, India, and San Jose, Costa Rica. Through collaborative relationships with its partners and clients, Qwinix innovators build and run leading-edge technology solutions by leveraging cloud, design thinking, data, and analytics.