Qumulo Bolsters Senior Management Team with Business Development and Demand Generation Veterans

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Qumulo announced the addition of two key members to its management team: Mercer Rowe as Vice President of Business Development and Josh Harbert as Vice President of Demand Generation.

Rowe will be responsible for expanding the company’s partner ecosystem with software application vendors, hardware vendors and public cloud companies. He will forge and operationalise key partnerships with a goal of making it easier for customers to buy Qumulo.

Rowe brings nearly two decades of experience with both Fortune 500 and start-up companies in the enterprise software space. He joins Qumulo from Avaya, where he was senior vice president and general manager of the company’s cloud business.

Previously, Rowe structured deals to expand IBM’s Cloud and Watson platforms globally; founded and led a joint venture in Japan with SoftBank, creating SoftBank’s first successful cloud platform; and transformed VMware’s partner consulting organisation while also incubating VMware’s owned and operated cloud service.

Harbert will lead Qumulo’s demand generation strategy and implementation worldwide. Reporting to chief marketing officer Peter Zaballos, Harbert brings over 20 years of experience in building and scaling worldwide demand generation and marketing organisations. Most recently, he served at enterprise software company Apptio, where he was vice president of marketing.

Harbert will be responsible for developing and executing measurable, integrated programs that drive engagement, pipeline, and revenue. He will oversee Qumulo’s digital demand generation, field and channel marketing, marketing operations, and events management. Harbert will also be involved with managing marketing efforts in Europe.