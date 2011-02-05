Quest Announces Availability of New Foglight Evolve

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Quest Software announced the release of its newly rebranded and repackaged Foglight Evolve, formerly known as Foglight for Virtualization. Available today from the Quest Data Protection business, Foglight Evolve takes a holistic and proactive approach to hybrid cloud management. A built in automation engine simplifies complex data center management by giving IT teams the power to maximize performance, minimize downtime, right size resources and predict future outcomes across hybrid cloud environments with more accuracy. The new enhancements offer simple licensing options to give customers greater functionality at a fraction of the cost and empower organizations to take advantage of rich, single pane of glass monitoring to reclaim resources, defer costs and reduce the risks associated with cloud migration.

According to a recent report from independent IT analyst firm DCIG, more companies than ever plan to go “all-in” on the cloud using platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure to host their applications. But as a company goes “all-in” on the cloud, it needs to re-examine some of its assumptions and processes as to how it will administer this new environment. In many instances, a company’s IT staff will find that it must manage a hybrid cloud environment for some time—perhaps even indefinitely.

Quest is addressing this need with the new Foglight Evolve and goes beyond simply enabling organizations to monitor and track each application’s usage of resources in the cloud. It spans both on-premises and cloud environments to provide companies with a holistic view into its applications, regardless of where they reside. IT teams gain a clear understanding of their hybrid environment usage pattern and can optimize resources with predictive analytics capabilities that reduce costs and allow organizations to plan for the future.

Foglight Evolve’s state-of-the-art product line introduces three new editions – that can work together or individually – and are designed specifically for the needs of customers. These include:

• Foglight Evolve Cloud ensures easy monitoring and migration to Microsoft Azure and AWS public clouds and provides users with complete control of performance and associated costs. An ‘easy to migrate’ button takes the strain out of cloud migration and makes it simple to model and migrate VM workloads to Azure. This ability to plan takes the risk out of migration while ensuring organizations get the right performance in the cloud at the right cost, ensuring the business pays only for what it needs.

• Foglight Evolve Operate makes it easy for organizations to remove waste, reclaim under-used resources, and optimize resource allocations to successfully plan for future resource needs based on analytics and trends allocation before taking on extra unnecessary IT costs.

• Foglight Evolve Monitor offers deep monitoring capabilities for all IT resources across the hybrid cloud environments. It embeds expertise and behavioral analytics across the virtual and physical infrastructures and the infrastructure applications that run on them, reducing mean time between outages and mean time to recover. Built-in automation ensures IT teams can proactively see the benefits of capacity planning and resource rightsizing across large environments, and identify trends and potential risks before they impact the business.

Foglight Evolve is available immediately on Quest.com, in the Azure marketplace and through the Quest channel program.