Quby Relies on Databricks for Collaborative Approach to Analysis of Internet of Things Data

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Databricks announced that Quby, the Dutch company behind smart energy product Toon, has deployed Databricks’ Unified Analytics Platform to support its analytics and collaboration strategies as it grows the number of energy providers that it works with across Europe. Using Databricks, Quby’s data engineering and data science teams streamline analytics processes internally around smart home data. For Quby’s partners (utility providers, for instance), this data supports personalized recommendations for reducing energy usage.

Quby’s Toon is a smart thermostat and energy monitoring device that can provide insight into how much energy is being consumed within each customer’s location. With multiple utility customers across Europe, Quby had rapidly growing volumes of data that had to be managed in separate instances. At the same time, Quby’s internal data engineering team wanted to reduce the amount of work required to prepare data for analysis, while the data science team wanted to conduct deeper analysis too. Quby selected the Unified Analytics Platform to make data preparation easier while maintaining security and management requirements.

Following the implementation of Databricks at Quby, the team has expanded the range of analytics services that can be used. Quby’s data science team can get deeper insight into energy usage and patterns within customers. These insights can be used to provide personalized recommendations to individual customers using the Toon in-home energy display and mobile app.

Databricks’ Unified Analytics Platform helps data engineering, data science and business teams collaborate around big data. Using Apache Spark alongside collaboration workflows and management tools, Databricks’ Unified Analytics Platform supports companies deploying new and innovative services.