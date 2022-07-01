Quantum® Announces Availability of MyQuantum℠ Service

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Quantum Corporation announced the availability of the MyQuantum service delivery platform. MyQuantum is a new secure online portal for Quantum customers that provides single sign-on (SSO) access to important resources. Customers can now manage their support cases, search the Quantum knowledge base and documentation, download software, and monitor their Quantum assets using Cloud-Based Analytics (CBA) AIOps software – all from a single-entry point.

For organizations managing data across multiple data centers, both on-premise and in a hybrid- or multi-cloud model, the MyQuantum Service Delivery Platform streamlines support and monitoring of Quantum assets regardless of where they are deployed. MyQuantum is the most recent enhancement to Quantum’s expanded services portfolio as the company continues its transformation to a software and as-a-Service company and business model.

Capabilities of the MyQuantum Service Delivery Platform Include:

• Single sign-on access to post-sales customer-facing assets and software

• Ability to open and manage support cases

• Single-pane-of-glass access to commonly used support applications such as product registration, software and firmware downloads, the interactive documentation center and more

• Cloud-Based Analytics software to proactively monitor and optimize

Quantum assets, identify problem areas, and reduce downtime from an intuitive dashboard

• Online knowledge base to search for common questions and best practices

Quantum will continue to enhance MyQuantum functionality going forward, expanding SSO to more applications, providing additional options for customer engagement and role-based access, and adding account management functionality such as support and subscription renewals and order history tracking.

Introduction of MyQuantum is Part of Expanding Global Support and Services Offerings

MyQuantum is the latest in a series of new offerings within Quantum’s Support and Services portfolio, which has a broad range of services to help customers design, install, use, protect, and optimize their Quantum products. Quantum recently introduced new service offerings including Customer Success Manager (CSM) and Dedicated Support Engineer (DSE) services to provide premium, dedicated resource support for large customers.

The MyQuantum service delivery platform is available now to Quantum customers.