QNAP Introduces vQTS

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

QNAP® Systems, Inc. today released the new “vQTS” virtualization technology that enables users to run multiple virtual QTS operating systems on a QNAP NAS. Based on Virtualization Station, vQTS provides benefits for resource segregation, multi-tenant environments, flexible application deployment, and savings on energy, cost and physical space. vQTS is initially available for the AMD Ryzen™-powered TS-x77 NAS series, which delivers high-performance to maximize vQTS utilization for greater business flexibility in management and applications.

The TS-x77 series provides virtualization solutions for building multi-OS virtual environments on a single NAS. Besides Windows®, Linux®, UNIX® and Android™ virtual machines, users now can host multiple QTS virtual machines to enjoy greater usage potential. vQTS is especially beneficial for business environments with the following advantages:

• All-inclusive to save cost and space Run multiple QTS systems on a single QNAP NAS. Each vQTS is independent and can be used by different departments and teams with their own privilege settings and application environments.

• Resource segregation for optimal performance Allocate dedicated hardware resources (CPU, memory, storage, and network) to each vQTS to ensure their services are not mutually interrupted.

• Application segregation with improved security and flexibility Use different vQTS for different applications to separate services. For example, teams with their own vQTS can use Hybrid Backup Sync for syncing files to cloud storage without mixing specific cloud services and user accounts with each other.

• Separate computing from storage vQTS supports NFS and iSCSI to easily mount the storage space from another QNAP NAS. Users can process data and run applications on a high-performance NAS and then store data on the mounted NAS.

• Secure and bandwidth-saving Accessing data on a NAS using vQTS is secure and bandwidth-saving, as data is not transmitted via physical network cables.

• App Center expands NAS functionality Every vQTS provides access to the QTS App Center for boosting NAS functionality and adding more features. Learn more about vQTS at https://www.qnap.com/solution/vqts/en/

Availability

vQTS is now available for the TS-x77 NAS series. Virtualization Station v3.1.7 is required to create vQTS.

CPU Model NAS Models with Maximized Memory Number of vQTS

AMD Ryzen™ 7 1700 (8 Cores / 16 Threads)

AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600 (6 Cores / 12 Threads) TS-1277-1700-64G

TS-877-1700-16G 8 Cores: 4

TS-677-1600-8G 6 Cores: 2