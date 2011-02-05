Pulse Secure’s VPN solution earns “High Scores” from IAIT Lab for Zero Trust-based Secure Access

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced that the IAIT Lab has completed an extensive test of Pulse Connect Secure, resulting in superb findings across usability, comprehensiveness and interoperability for the market leading VPN solution.

Pulse Connect Secure provides easy, secure, authenticated access for remote and mobile users to corporate resources—anytime, anywhere. Pulse Connect Secure is the most widely deployed SSL VPN for organizations of any size, and across every major industry, to enable productivity through seamless, protected access to applications and information. The solution offers Zero Trust-based secure access through integrated user, device and security state authentication and robust connection sets that ensure compliant pre- and post-connect access to hybrid IT infrastructure.

Pulse Connect Secure includes Pulse Secure Clients and the AppConnect SDK. Pulse Clients are dynamic, multiservice network clients, which can be implemented agent or agentless, for mobile and personal computing devices. Pulse Clients can be simply deployed, enabling users to quickly “click and connect” from any device, anywhere. Pulse Secure AppConnect SDK delivers per application SSL VPN connectivity for iOS and Android clients, enabling IT departments to create an even more transparent and secure mobile app experience for their users.

The Institute for the Analysis of IT components (IAIT), an independent testing laboratory based in Germany, examined Pulse Connect Secure under real-world conditions through a series of testing scenarios. The highly detailed, nine-page report covers 16 core functions ranging from initial configuration, policy development, through enterprise onboarding, host checking functionality, FQDN split tunnelling, multi-factor authentication, as well as data center and cloud Single Sign On along with interoperability with a range of third-party applications.

The complete review is available here and offers several conclusions including:

“The Pulse Connect Secure appliance is perfectly suited to establish secure means of access to company resources via any kind of connection whatsoever. In the test, the solution was able to score high¬ly across a very large scope of func¬tions.”

“Despite the vast range of appli¬cations, data stores, and services, Pulse Connect Secure proved to be relatively straight forward to be set up and managed. Both the wizards and the extensive documentation are helpful with this.”

“In the test, it was easy to integrate our appliance into the vendor’s central cloud-based management tool Pulse One. Administrators looking for an ef¬ficient solution for securing access to their company resources should definitely take a look at Pulse Pol¬icy Secure.”