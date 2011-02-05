Pulse Secure Recognized as a Technology Leader in the Network Access Control (NAC) Market

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure has been recognized as a technology leader among the top four best-selling solutions in Network Access Control (NAC) according to research by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. The NAC market, estimated at nearly $1 billion and growing by 28.4 percent per year, is driven by workforce mobility and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), global regulations, automated threat response, and Internet of Things (IoT) security risks.

According to the “2018 NAC Market Outlook” report by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, NAC manages and controls access of devices and users to corporate networks based on policies, including endpoint configuration, authentication, and user’s identity. NAC technologies have evolved significantly from device access authorization, BYOD, and guest management functions to more granular endpoint visibility, access and security capabilities that support robust policies driven by mobility, cloud, and virtualization trends. NAC technology continues to be enhanced with intelligence to communicate and take action within the network and security ecosystem. [1]

For additional insight, download the abridged version of the “2018 NAC Market Outlook” report by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. Enterprises and resellers are invited to register online for the Pulse Secure NAC webinar entitled “Demystifying Next-Gen NAC: The Fast Track to Optimizing Network Access Control 3.0,” featuring adoption trends, key operations and real-world use case insights from an analyst, user, and architect perspective.

Among the many capabilities highlighted in the report[1] that earned Pulse Secure a technical leadership ranking among the top four best-selling NAC solutions (Cisco, ForeScout, HP/Aruba and Pulse Secure), the most distinguished were:

• Extensive technical acumen inclusive of deployment, manageability and scalability; base and advanced visibility and enforcement features; and automated response capabilities

• Flexible, and cost-effective implementation with built-in, high performance RADIUS and rich device profiling, layer-2 and layer-3 802.1x enforcement leveraging popular switch, wireless, firewall, SIEM, and mobile infrastructure interoperability and a granular policy engine with pre-defined and custom controls

• Solid guest and BYOD management, as well as device profiling applying agent or agentless technologies to enable rich pre-connect and continuous post-connect visibility including classification and response to IoT devices

• Unique VPN/NAC industry advantages for existing Pulse Secure VPN customers in terms of rapid NAC deployment, consistent VPN to NAC endpoint policy migration, use of unified client, and 360- degree visibility (remote user/device activity, pre- and post-connect and unified VPN/NAC appliance administration)

• Enterprise-class scale with one appliance (physical or virtual) supporting 50,000 concurrent users (industry leading) and Pulse One manager for unified system administration for millions of endpoints, suitable for global enterprises, government and large MSSPs

The “NAC Market Outlook” report earmarks the global NAC market for significant growth. With multiple successful deployments by large enterprises, NAC is increasingly seen as the key technology to improve an organization’s overall security defenses. The technology is moving from early adoption to rapid growth stage in its product lifecycle. Organizations across multiple industries, including banking and financial services, healthcare, government, telecom, manufacturing, education, and others, are looking at full-scale NAC deployments and are extending the total number of devices under management. Several large organizations are also considering migration from their early version of NAC to one with the latest NAC technologies offering advanced visibility and response. [1]

