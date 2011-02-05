Pulse Secure Launches Virtual Application Delivery Controller Solutions in Google Cloud Platform

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced that its Virtual Application Delivery Controller (ADC) products are now available on the Google Cloud Platform. With this launch, Pulse Secure accelerates cloud adoption by offering Virtual ADC enterprise customers deployment flexibility and the ability to deliver their mission critical applications in a highly secure and reliable manner.

Following the recent Virtual ADC acquisition, this development demonstrates Pulse Secure’s momentum and commitment in continuing to execute on its cloud strategy.

Pulse Secure Virtual ADC is a comprehensive platform that enables organizations to deliver mission-critical applications with a high level of security, equivalent to what organizations have in their data center, while providing scalability and a resilient user experience.

Capabilities of Pulse Secure Virtual ADC include:

• Protection against Layer 7 application vulnerabilities

• Unique, scalable application firewall designed for the cloud: combined with granular application level firewall protection and session monitoring to detect attacks, including advanced persistent threats, that exploit business transactions

• Dual mode: testing of new rule sets to reduce false positives before moving to production

• Portability from on-premise to cloud deployments: including a complete set of tools to customize and optimize business applications, without having to rearchitect the network, for seamless customer experience

• Provisioning of license capacity to Virtual ADC instances: including fine-grained usage metering, including metering of billing and chargeback, to avoid over-provisioning and achieve cost-effective management

• Auto-scaling: redistributes loads to easily handle traffic spikes based on business demand, ensuring optimal performance levels and highest levels of service delivery

Pulse Secure Virtual ADC is one of the most advanced virtual application delivery controllers in the market today. The solution provides fast, reliable and scalable application delivery across virtual and cloud platforms. Automation and centralized management capabilities help to accelerate and simplify service deployment while application-level security protects the organization.