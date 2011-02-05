Pulse Secure Expands Global Education Partnerships Throughout EMEA

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure, the provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, is pleased to announce new partnerships with Westcon EMEA, Nuvias Group and Spectrum Networks, to deliver Pulse Secure Authorized Training courses to its reseller partners and customers across EMEA.

Following on from the successful North American launch of the Authorized Education Training Course curriculum earlier in the year, the Pulse Secure Training and Certification Program has authorized new partnerships to prepare customers and reseller partners for the Pulse Secure Certified Technical Expert Certification exams in the following countries: United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Portugal, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Authorized Education Partnership base of providers, we can fulfill our business objective of delivering secure access solutions for people, devices, things and services by offering instructor-led, in-person, hands-on training in local The Pulse Secure Training and Certification Program includes training courses designed to help network engineers, enterprise system architects, technical support specialists and implementation consultants to successfully deploy and maintain Pulse Secure products and services. After completing the training course, participants are prepared to take the Pulse Secure Certified Technical Expert exams. Local classes will begin in June 2019 and will include training for: Pulse Policy Secure (PPS) - Deployment, Implementation and Configuration; Pulse Connect Secure (PCS) - Administration and Configuration; and Pulse Secure vADC - Administration and Configuration.