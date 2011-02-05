Pulse Secure Accelerates Enterprise Means to Achieve Zero Trust Security for Hybrid IT

October 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Pulse Secure announced that it has introduced new Secure Access management and threat mitigation capabilities within its Zero Trust Network Access platform.

Pulse Secure’s Zero Trust Network Access platform allows organizations to centrally manage policy and automate secure access to applications, data and services that are delivered on-premise or in private and public cloud environments.

Pulse Secure has enhanced its VDI integration with RDS (Remote Desktop Services) Broker to simplify user experience and management support for Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware Workspace ONE and Microsoft RDP. Additional management enhancements include:

Pulse VPN can now use DHCP-based networking configuration to automate endpoint access provisioning

OpenStack interoperability to streamline managing multiple virtual Pulse Secure appliances through popular IT orchestration tools

Easier, broader network switch support for Layer-2 enforcement utilizing a template-based CLI framework for Pulse NAC that negates the need for RADIUS

Building in Pulse Secure VPN and NAC attributes within Pulse vADC to facilitate policy-based load balancing to improve user experience and access resiliency

Pulse Secure has enhanced its Pulse VPN Lockdown mode feature that prevents users from modifying VPN Client settings or disconnecting from gateways. Ensuring always-on and protected connections with rich user authentication and device security posture enforcement significantly reduces endpoint and access security threats. Additional threat mitigation enhancements include:

Bi-directional integration with IBM QRadar and Splunk SIEMs allowing Pulse NAC to receive SIEM alerts and take network threat response actions

Identity-based integration between Pulse NAC and the Fortigate Next Gen firewall (NGFW) using RADIUS Accounting allowing Pulse to send identity context to the NGFW for role-based access enforcement to corporate resources

Pulse NAC can provision users’ authentication details and resource/IoT access enforcement policies to specific Palo Alto Network’s NGFW virtual instances (VSYS)

User Entity Behavior Analytics (EUBA) enhancements to further extend adaptive access control based on anomalous and malicious user or device activity

Pulse Secure’s Zero Trust Network Access platform is a foundational component of the Pulse Access Suites. The Suites provide remote, mobile, cloud, network and application security with comprehensive VPN, Mobile Device Management (MDM), Single Sign-on (SSO), endpoint and IOT device security, Network Access Control (NAC) and virtual Application Delivery Controller (ADC) functionality. Pulse SDP is a Suite add-on which activates Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) components within existing Pulse solutions to provide direct device-to-application trusted connectivity only after successful user, device and security state verification. This approach extends the company’s foundation of Zero Trust access for hybrid IT.