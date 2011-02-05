Search
Pulse Certified as a Veeva Level 4 Multichannel Content Partner

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Industry recognised accreditation for leading digital healthcare agency - UK-based leading specialist digital healthcare agency, Pulse, today retains its Level 4 Content Agency certification status with Veeva Systems – the highest level possible that can be achieved by an industry agency partner. Pulse is just one of a handful of agencies to be awarded and retain their accreditation.

In order to achieve certification Pulse demonstrated knowledge of Veeva Vault, Veeva CRM and Salesforce through creating content to a pre-defined criteria for Veeva Multichannel Products, including Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, and Veeva CRM MyInsights.

Pulse has been working with Veeva customers for a number of years and gaining Level 4 accreditation further strengthens its service offering to customers.

For further information, please contact: Victoria Ferrier on +44 (0) 7585 905272 - victoria@pulsedigital.co.uk




