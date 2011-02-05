Promisec Services will be incorporated into the MER Group Cyber and Intelligence Division

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

MER Group, provider of security, intelligence, cyber and communications solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to acquire Promisec Services. Promisec is an Israeli company that develops cyber solutions on a global scale, specializing in collecting information from network endpoints in order to detect, analyze and handle security breaches and vulnerabilities.

Along with dozens of new customers, the Promisec acquisition will enable the MER Group Cyber and Intelligence Division to enhance its ability to collect intelligence about both external and internal cyber threats faced by an organizational network. It will also expand MER’s technological capabilities in terms of security breach response.

The intelligence solutions and services provided by the MER Group Cyber and Intelligence Division to help customers worldwide combat cyber threats include collecting comprehensive intelligence regarding threats originating in the Darknet, social media and other known sources. Promisec’s unique product collects information from endpoints of the organizational network, giving the organization’s information security officer full access to the site and the ability to analyze and handle vulnerabilities at those endpoints, without installing an agent. MER will use this solution to expose cyber threats to its customers’ organizational networks, providing information security teams with a comprehensive view of their organizational cyber security that will enable them to take accurate and pinpointed action to respond to security breaches when needed.

MER Group is a global Israeli Company that focuses its operations in three core fields: communications infrastructure (wireless and broadband); Homeland Security, Cyber & Intelligence; and tactical defense communications solutions.

The Company, through its subsidiaries offers end to end holistic solutions that include consulting, development, manufacture, integration, implementation and training adapted to the customer’s needs. The Group’s customers include governmental, municipal and security agencies, banks, communications operators and more. The Company has a number of software and electronics R&D centers as well as manufacturing plants in Israel and around the world.

MER Group employs about 1,200 employees, number tens of subsidiaries and is active primarily in Latin America, the USA, Africa and Israel. MER is managed by Nir Lampert and is controlled by Haim MER, the FIMI fund and Yitzchak ben Basat. It has been traded on the TA exchange since 1992. MER’s headquarters are located in Holon.