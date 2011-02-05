Product news from Axis Communications

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications launched the release of a camera specially designed to capture clear and sharp license plate images from vehicles moving at speeds of up to 130 km/h (81 mph).

AXIS Q1700-LE License Plate Camera ensures the required pixel density for license plate identification in one lane traffic at a range of up to 100 m (328 ft) during daytime and up to 50 m (164 ft) at nighttime. For nighttime capture range of up to 100 m (328 ft), AXIS T90D20 IR-LED Illuminator is available as an optional accessory.

It’s compatible with AXIS Camera Station and can be used with server-based or edge analytics from most third-party vendors to perform further analysis of recorded or live material.

This robust and weatherproof camera includes an extra-long weathershield, IP66, NEMA 4X and IK10 ratings and it can withstand hurricane force winds of up to 60 m/s (134 mph). Additionally, the gray color housing and black weathershield blends right in to any traffic environment.

Key features include:

• Outstanding, sharp license plate images day and night

• Handle speeds of up to 130 km/h (81 mph)

• Capture range of up to 100 m (131 ft)

• Designed for third-party software

• Robust design for rough weather

To ensure easy setup and optimized performance, the camera includes a built-in license plate capture assistant that automatically adjusts the image settings based on installation height, distance to the vehicle and expected speed. Furthermore, it’s easy to install more cameras to cover additional lanes as needed.

The camera will be available through Axis distribution channels in August 2019.