Proact to offer cloud services to Scottish public sector as part of new framework

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Data centre and cloud services provider Proact will now offer its industry-leading cloud and transition services to all public sector organisations in Scotland after being included in the Scottish Government’s Cloud Services framework. This multi-year Pan Government Collaborative Agreement, available for use by all public sector bodies in Scotland, became available on 3rd August 2019.

Cloud Services is managed by the Scottish Procurement and Commercial Directorate, who lead and deliver public procurement at national, Central Government and Government levels, focusing on delivering savings, benefits and efficiencies through procurement and contracting.

Proact successfully obtained a place to provide public cloud, private cloud, co-location, hybrid cloud, community cloud and cloud transition services.

The Scottish Government Cloud Services framework aims to maximise efficiency and collaboration by aligning with the strategic priorities in Scotland’s Digital Future: Delivery of Public Services. The agreement will run for a maximum of four years and will see a range of cloud services being delivered to the Scottish public sector, offering flexible routes to market and ensuring “value for money” for public sector organisations.

Underpinned by Proact’s customer-centric approach, Scottish public sector organisations across the UK will be able to benefit from Proact’s 20+ years’ experience when it comes to successfully delivering technology services that help reduce costs for taxpayers and support the drive to Digital Futures and Digital Government.

Under the framework, Proact will offer cloud services delivered within the European economic area, which meets the guidelines of the Data Protection Act 2018, and to the standards of ISO/IEC 27001:2013 with a power usage effectiveness rating below 1.6 and with cyber security built in - all delivered at the right quality and at competitive costs.

Martin Thompson, Business Unit Director at Proact in the United Kingdom, says: “We are delighted to have been included within the Cloud Services framework which adds further depth to our public sector business. We’re continuing to develop our commitment to supporting organisations across the public sector, helping them tackle their complex challenges in public service delivery and achieve the innovation that’s required in today’s digital world.

“The combination of our specialist public sector team, that covers the whole of mainland UK, and Proact’s world-class cloud services which are available via this new collaborative agreement, we are ideally placed to support all Scottish public sector organisations with their digital journeys. Ultimately we offer flexible, affordable and quality cloud services and solutions offering better value to the taxpayer.”