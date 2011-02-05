Proact recognised as Top EMEA Growth Partner by Equinix

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Proact has been awarded Equinix’s Top EMEA Growth Partner prize for its work as part of the Equinix Partner Program.

The Equinix Partner Program is a rich business ecosystem of top service providers who help companies deploy optimal cloud solutions – whether public, private or hybrid. As partners, Proact and Equinix work together to deliver integrated solutions, tailor-made in-line with customers’ goals and challenges.

The collaboration between Equinix and Proact is offering organisations the ability to integrate and assemble secure, scalable hybrid solutions in a repeatable manner around the world to accelerate cloud adoption.

Proact and Equinix worked together on a number of notable projects throughout 2018, including Infrastructure as a Service solutions (Proact Hybrid Cloud) hosted within Equinix® International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centres. Successful designs also leveraged Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric™, a software-defined interconnection solution that has enabled customers to connect to public cloud resources.

Platform Equinix™ a global ecosystem of more than 2,900+ cloud service providers including IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS technology companies available through the Equinix Cloud Exchange and in our 200+ data centers worldwide.