Proact introduces fully redundant solution to support growth at Vitens

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

The Netherlands’ largest water supply company, Vitens, has selected data centre and cloud service provider Proact to design, deliver and implement an IT solution that meets modern speed and capacity demands. Vitens initially sought a new solution as its existing architecture was approaching the end of its life and could no longer support the demands of its applications. The applications that the company runs continually develop and therefore require increasing amounts of speed and capacity to perform as best as they can.

In order to support these demands, Vitens chose to partner with Proact to introduce a datacenter platform that minimised downtime and enabled systems to be available round-the-clock. To guarantee optimal performance, Proact proposed a solution based on leading technology, supported by the company’s 24/7 monitoring and support service.

Ismail Altintas, Team Manager of Telecom Networks and Security at Vitens, says: "If downtime was to occur, it would require all of our engineers to do more manual work on-site. But thanks to our new and improved system, which has much better availability and is supported 24/7, our engineers can complete work remotely saving time and money."

Thanks to skills obtained over Proact’s 25 year heritage of successfully delivering infrastructure transformations, the project was completed in just four weeks. By creating a team that consisted of both in-house IT resource and Proact specialists, all elements of the move were completed in a non-disruptive, timely fashion.

Now when the system is up and running, Vitens no longer has to worry about the performance. The infrastructure once again has more than enough capacity and speed to run business-critical applications. Furthermore, the architecture is fully redundant, resulting in high availability and significantly reduced downtime.

"We knew Proact would be a good match from the start. The team’s way of thinking matched closely with our own ideas and on top of that, they demonstrated the best knowledge and expertise. The people at Proact know what they’re talking about and have a great, proactive attitude as trusted advisors. When we ran into a minor issue during the implementation it was solved quickly with their help. Another plus is that it truly feels that we’re working as a team - something I personally believe to be very important," says Altintas.

"We're very pleased about Vitens decision to work with Proact. Being the largest water supply company in the Netherlands, we understand that growth is very important. The company needs modern architecture to support that growth. To strengthen our partnership, we're also helping the company to keep an eye on the solution and to make sure everything is working as it should", says Sander Dekker, Business Unit Director West at Proact.

