Proact buys back own shares

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

The Annual General Meeting held on 9 May 2017 authorised the Board of Directors at Proact IT Group AB to implement a buyback of own shares amounting to a maximum of 10 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares.

According to a press release published on 20 July 2017, Proact’s Board has made a decision to buy back the company’s own shares. As at 12 February 2018, a total of 53,700 shares have been bought back, at an average price of SEK 139.6 per share. With this, a total of 103,600 shares have been bought back since the Annual General Meeting, a figure equivalent to 1.1 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company. A total of 9,333,886 shares are held in Proact. Proact holds a total of 182,269 shares in its own custody, which is equivalent to 2 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares.




