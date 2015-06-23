Preservica has announced a suite of new GDPR compliance enhancements

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Active digital preservation specialist Preservica has announced a suite of new GDPR compliance enhancements, to further simplify how organizations meet their controller obligations for personal data that needs to be retained over the long-term.

The capabilities build on existing GDPR functionality in Preservica to provide new levels of classification, search, and reporting – making it easier for organizations to know their data as well as comply with GDPR requirements such as the ‘right to be forgotten’ (Article 17) while still meeting their ‘responsibility to remember’ for digital information that must be retained for decades for regulatory, HR or legal needs.

Preservica’s active digital preservation customers who manage long-term personal data such as HR records, student information, details of citizens or institutional donors, will find it easy to identify and manage the personal data they are holding. They can also be confident of minimizing unauthorized access with new state of the art security.

The new suite of GDPR enhancements includes:

Classification: Pre-defined metadata elements describe the inclusion of personal data, types of personal data (Article 4), special categories (Article 9), restrictions, details of consent and other elements within a record. Bulk-metadata editing and optional defined syntax lists enable authorized users to quickly make single or multiple changes at any time.

Reporting: Dashboard or on-demand reports show the types of pre-classified personal data held within Preservica, further addressing records of processing requirements (Article 30).

Security: Security of processing is enhanced with the addition of two-factor authentication to prevent unauthorized disclosure or access to personal data (Article 32).

Integrated search: API queries for content and metadata supplement advanced user search capabilities across organizational applications when responding to data subject requests (Articles 15-21)

These new enhancements build on Preservica’s existing GDPR capabilities including advanced search, metadata management, secure deletion and audit histories that enable customers to confidently meet their long-term compliance obligations, and that specifically address the requirements of security, reporting and responding to data subject requests. In addition, the recently launched Preservica active digital preservation SaaS portfolio includes encryption at rest and high-levels of privacy and security operated to IS0 27001 and ISO 9001 standards.

Preservica will be presenting on the need to meet long-term GDPR obligations at major information governance conferences in May.