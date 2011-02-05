Point3 Security’s ESCALATE® Joins the Department of Defense (DoD) Workforce Development Program

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

For the United States military, it is imperative to have a strategic and comprehensive cybersecurity talent cultivation plan. Producing qualified personnel to meet the workforce needs of mission commanders is a top priority for the DoD. To meet the demand for technical cybersecurity operators, the DoD created the PCTE, which supports cloud-based training, team certification, and individual skills development for all military branches.

Point3’s success in the private sector will now be carried over into serving the mission of the PCTE through the development of gamified learning solutions. Point3 has helped organizations of all shapes and sizes with talent recruitment, retention, and upskilling through its gamified ecosystem, ESCALATE®. Point3 continuously designs new challenges to strengthen information security’s most motivated professionals, and currently provides over 100 immersive, self-paced challenges for both individuals and teams. To heighten motivation and performance, members earn points, receive achievement badges, and are ranked on a community leaderboard by completing offensive and defensive challenges. Members have access to a global pool of mentors and managers who have a wealth of analytical tools to measure team and individual progress.