Ping Identity to Highlight Zero Trust and API Security at May Industry Events

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced its upcoming webinars and speaking engagements for the month of May, which will touch on topics ranging from Zero Trust to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in API security.

Enabling your Enterprise with Fast, Agile Customer IAM in the Cloud May 14; Ping Identity Webinar Ping’s very own Dustin Maxey, director of product marketing, and Zach Collier, product manager of developer experience will co-present in a webinar on May 14 at 11am MST. The webinar will provide a tour of PingOne for Customers, Ping’s cloud-delivered customer identity platform. Participants will learn how to enable their teams with secure customer IAM, facilitate their transition to the cloud with on-premises coexistence, and model existing identity architecture in the cloud—all while driving positive user experiences. A second session will run on May 15 at 2pm BST for Europe.

Austin API Summit

May 15; Austin, TX

Francois Lascelles, field CTO will present “Hacker vs AI” on May 15 at 11:10 am CDT. This presentation will explain how traditional API security is not bullet-proof, review recent API vulnerability examples, and discuss the role of AI and implicit security in detecting and stopping exploits of these specific vulnerabilities.

KuppingerCole European Identity & Cloud Content May 15-16; Munich, Germany

On May 15, Richard Bird, chief customer information officer will join the panel “Placing Identity at the Center of Security Designs & Models” at 11am CEST. The panelists will discuss what it means to have identity at the center of security infrastructure.

At 3:30pm CEST on the same day, Loren Russon, vice president, product development will present “At the Intersection of API Security, Cybersecurity and IAM: the Next Wave of Intelligent Solutions.” This session will focus on some of Ping Identity’s innovative technologies that intersect IAM, API and cyber security practices, and how modern solutions are leveraging AI and machine learning.

Joe Zanini, solutions architect will present “Secure Customer Access: The Role of ML and API Security” on May 16 at 5pm CEST. In his session, Joe will cover the most common types of API attacks, how to secure customer data, how machine learning can defend against API attacks, and more.